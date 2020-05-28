NM hospitals continue to limit visitors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM hospitals continue to limit visitors

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 28, 2020 06:45 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hospitals in New Mexico continue to restrict visitors as the state reopens.

Hospitals in Albuquerque are only allowing one visitor per patient if they are "actively passing." 

Advertisement

Denzil Ross, chief operating officer at Lovelace Hospital, said he understands the policy can be tough for families, but he believes it's necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Our leadership team had a very in-depth conversation, and to be frank, I said, 'look-- if my loved one was in the hospital and passing I would want to be there for them.'"

Fathers of newborns have been allowed to visit. And Ross said they're trying to use iPads and video chatting to connect people safely.

"How do we keep our community safe, how do we keep our staff safe and I think we found a somewhat of a balance," Ross said. "It may not be liked by everyone. But, definitely it was a tough decision."

As the state reopens, hospitals will continue to assess whether it's safe to allow visitors.

"We're following the direction of the governor," Ross said. "Keeping in mind what we have to maintain a safe area, space to care for our patients."

Lovelace is not alone in continuing its "no visitors" policy. Officials with UNM Hospital and Presbyterian said their policies will be in place for  the foreseeable future.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card
Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card
Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19
New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19
Advertisement


Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
NM hospitals continue to limit visitors
NM hospitals continue to limit visitors
NMSP disputes video that claims officers are ticketing people for not wearing face coverings
NMSP disputes video that claims officers are ticketing people for not wearing face coverings
Salons in NM excited to reopen
Salons in NM excited to reopen
NM Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must comply with public health order
NM Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must comply with public health order