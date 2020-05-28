NM hospitals continue to limit visitors

Fathers of newborns have been allowed to visit. And Ross said they're trying to use iPads and video chatting to connect people safely.

"How do we keep our community safe, how do we keep our staff safe and I think we found a somewhat of a balance," Ross said. "It may not be liked by everyone. But, definitely it was a tough decision."

As the state reopens, hospitals will continue to assess whether it's safe to allow visitors.

"We're following the direction of the governor," Ross said. "Keeping in mind what we have to maintain a safe area, space to care for our patients."

Lovelace is not alone in continuing its "no visitors" policy. Officials with UNM Hospital and Presbyterian said their policies will be in place for the foreseeable future.