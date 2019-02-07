NM House approves bill to rescind abortion ban

1969 New Mexico statute made it a felony for an abortion provider to terminate a pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, birth defects and serious threats to a woman's health.

The law has been unenforceable for 45 years because of the high court's ruling.

Several House Democrats have joined with Republican in opposing the bill. They are Reps. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, Wonda Johnson of Church Rock, Anthony Allison of Fruitland, Candy Sweetser of Deming, Patricio Ruiloba of Albuquerque, and Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde. Republican Rep. Paul Bandy was absent.

More than 4,000 abortions are performed each year in the state. New Mexico is home to one of the nation's few providers of late-term abortions.