NM House approves bill to rescind abortion ban
NM House approves bill to rescind abortion ban

The Associated Press
February 07, 2019 05:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The state House of Representatives has approved a bill that would remove New Mexico's dormant criminal ban on abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a 1973 decision that made the procedure legal.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration after the 40-29 vote Wednesday in the House.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has vowed to sign the measure if it reaches her desk.

1969 New Mexico statute made it a felony for an abortion provider to terminate a pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, birth defects and serious threats to a woman's health.

The law has been unenforceable for 45 years because of the high court's ruling.

Several House Democrats have joined with Republican in opposing the bill. They are Reps. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, Wonda Johnson of Church Rock, Anthony Allison of Fruitland, Candy Sweetser of Deming, Patricio Ruiloba of Albuquerque, and Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde. Republican Rep. Paul Bandy was absent.

More than 4,000 abortions are performed each year in the state. New Mexico is home to one of the nation's few providers of late-term abortions.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 07, 2019 05:51 AM

