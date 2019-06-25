NM job growth outpaces national rate | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM job growth outpaces national rate

NM job growth outpaces national rate

Marian Camacho
June 25, 2019 12:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For the first time since Jan. 2013, the state of New Mexico has outpaced the national job growth rate. That's according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

Advertisement

Statistics show non-agricultural jobs increased by 1.9 percent with the nation's job growth at 1.5 percent.

NMDWS Secretary Bill McCamley says the numbers are good for the Land of Enchantment.

“Too often New Mexico is ranked 49th or 50th in the good things our country measures, but this growth, particularly in the private sector, shows New Mexico is headed in the right direction and open for business,” said McCamley.

The private sector accounted for a majority of the gains adding 15,300 jobs, ranking New Mexico at 9th in the nation for private sector job growth.

Mining and construction showed the largest increase with 7.6 percent.

“If you work hard and learn the right skills, you don’t have to give up your chile and move away for a job," said McCamley. "You can earn a great salary here while staying in our friendly, beautiful communities.”

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 25, 2019 12:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, daughter mourned after brutal killing
Mother, daughter mourned after brutal killing
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Video shows APD officer firing bean bag gun at homeless man
Video shows APD officer firing bean bag gun at homeless man
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Rare clouds spotted over New Mexico
Rare clouds spotted over New Mexico
Advertisement




NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019
NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Bernalillo County Commission meeting packed with hot topics
Bernalillo County Commission meeting packed with hot topics
NM job growth outpaces national rate
NM job growth outpaces national rate
Lobo power forward to leave UNM, enter transfer portal
Vladimir Pinchuk