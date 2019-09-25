NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act | KOB 4
Advertisement

NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act

NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act

The Associated Press
September 25, 2019 01:38 PM

SEATTLE (AP) - Seventeen states are suing to block Trump administration rules weakening the Endangered Species Act.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, follows a similar challenge filed last month by several environmental groups, including the Humane Society and the Sierra Club.

The new rules begin taking effect Thursday. They for the first time allow officials to consider how much it would cost to save a species. They also remove blanket protections for animals newly listed as threatened and make it easier for creatures to be removed from the protected list.

The administration and congressional Republicans have said the changes improve the law. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said they ease "the regulatory burden on the American public" without sacrificing conservation goals.

Democratic Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called it "death by a thousand cuts" for the law.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 25, 2019 01:38 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Advertisement



Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act
NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store