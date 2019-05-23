NM land boss wants gender-specific nouns nixed

Garcia Richard says current agency rules use male pronouns throughout to refer to her position. She says it's no surprise that some written wording has grown outdated at the 120-year-old agency.

The commissioner has final say on the language changes.

The State Land Office oversees energy leases across about 14,000 square miles (36,000 square kilometers) of state trust land to help fund schools, universities and hospitals.

