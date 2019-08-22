NM law protects parents who want to surrender their newborn baby
Brittany Costello
August 22, 2019 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a baby who was found dead inside a trash bag was allegedly using heroin while she was pregnant.
The death of another young child in New Mexico is shedding light on a law that is aimed at protecting them.
Children up to 90 days old can be dropped off a various safe locations around the state, and the parent will not face criminal prosecution for abandonment.
“No questions asked, they can drop them off safely and not have any repercussions,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Emily Jaramillo.
Fire stations, police stations and hospitals have been designated as safe locations to drop off a baby.
“If there is an emergency where they drop them off there then we can treat any sort of emergency,” Jaramillo said. “That's what our paramedics do every day.”
The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department helps find placement for the baby who was surrendered.
The lack of prosecution or investigation does not apply to situations of abuse or neglect
Officials with CYFD said two children have been surrendered in the past 18 month in New Mexico.
