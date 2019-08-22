NM law protects parents who want to surrender their newborn baby

“No questions asked, they can drop them off safely and not have any repercussions,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Emily Jaramillo.

Fire stations, police stations and hospitals have been designated as safe locations to drop off a baby.

“If there is an emergency where they drop them off there then we can treat any sort of emergency,” Jaramillo said. “That's what our paramedics do every day.”

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department helps find placement for the baby who was surrendered.

The lack of prosecution or investigation does not apply to situations of abuse or neglect

Officials with CYFD said two children have been surrendered in the past 18 month in New Mexico.