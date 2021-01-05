NM lawmaker sponsoring bill to make hazing a crime

In October, a judge sentenced a former New Mexico State University fraternity member who shot another student in the leg during a hazing ritual in 2019.

Miguel Altamirano received an 18-month suspended sentence.

Williams Stapleton hopes to prevent similar incidents in the future with her bill.

"The hazing bill is a bill that parents want, that professors want, that instructors want to see, because they want to be able to see their students, and there’s nothing wrong with participating in a fraternity or sorority but what we do hear with this bill is produce consequences for hazing when it leads to hurting another person or actually to death," she said.

Williams Stapleton carried this bill before. It passed in the House but died in the Senate.