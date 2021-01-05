NM lawmaker sponsoring bill to make hazing a crime | KOB 4
NM lawmaker sponsoring bill to make hazing a crime

Kai Porter
Updated: January 05, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: January 05, 2021 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lawmakers have begun filing bills ahead of the 60-day legislative session.

One of the bills aims to end hazing that can lead to college students being hurt or killed.

Democratic State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton said her bill would make college hazing a crime. Students who commit the crime would be charged with a misdemeanor. 

"This piece of legislation will really look at how we can stop hazing that causes death," Williams Stapleton said.

In October, a judge sentenced a former New Mexico State University fraternity member who shot another student in the leg during a hazing ritual in 2019.

Miguel Altamirano received an 18-month suspended sentence.

Williams Stapleton hopes to prevent similar incidents in the future with her bill.

"The hazing bill is a bill that parents want, that professors want, that instructors want to see, because they want to be able to see their students, and there’s nothing wrong with participating in a fraternity or sorority but what we do hear with this bill is produce consequences for hazing when it leads to hurting another person or actually to death," she said.

Williams Stapleton carried this bill before. It passed in the House but died in the Senate.


