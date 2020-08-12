NM lawmaker wants to help communities get broadband access

Getting high-speed internet access to all of New Mexico has been a challenge.

Sen. Padilla said the state made major investments in 2017. Lawmakers rewrote telecommunication laws, allocated money for new technology from the universal service fund, and placed broadband in local infrastructure.



"So now, if you're a town out there in the middle of New Mexico, Columbus or Ranchos de Taos or Rama New Mexico, you can apply to, you can change your infrastructure tax and collect monies that way, with that first bill I was talking about. The second thing you can do is you can apply to the USF Fund and be granted anywhere from $500,000 to $2 million.



However, smaller communities and local leaders may not know how to access those opportunities.