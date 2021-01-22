NM lawmaker wants to provide more health care workers in rural areas with $3,000 tax rebate

Allison says it's time for it to be expanded.

"Having experience with registered nurses and doctors, I know how much work they do, and I think they deserve all the credit that's outlined for them in the bill," he said.

Allison says his bill would encourage nurses and other health care workers currently not eligible for the tax credit to work in rural and underserved communities around the state.

"I hope this bill helps them decide to stay longer so that they can continue their practice helping the majority of our rural communities," he said.

There's a similar bill being proposed by another lawmaker that would expand the tax credit to pharmacists, social workers and certain behavioral health therapists.

