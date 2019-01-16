NM lawmakers considering raising minimum wage

Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, is co-sponsoring a bill to raise the minimum wage.

“This will help make it so that families will get closer to a living wage and make sure that children and families can rely on having food on the table and to be able to pay their rent,” Rep. Ferrary said.

If House Bill 31 is signed into law, it would raise the state minimum wage to $10 an hour on July 1, $11 an hour in 2020, and $12 an hour in 2021.

The minimum wage would increase each year after that to keep up with the cost of living.

The bill would also remove the minimum wage exception for tipped employees – who currently make less than minimum wage.

