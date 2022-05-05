NM lawmakers frustrated with US Forest Service's role in starting Hermits Peak Fire

"I know that week, where I live, my brother was going to burn the acequias as we were cleaning it, and so sometimes you burn that vegetation off, so you can get a cleaner cut with that shovel,” he said. “Well, we were told by the local fire department, no burning, there were fire restrictions."



That was the same week the Forest Service started a prescribed burn in Santa Fe National Forest, which has since grown out of control to more than 160,000 acres.



"It makes zero sense to me, and this is also something we have to get to the bottom of,” Sen. Luján said. “I'm terrified that this is the new normal with wildfire behavior across the West."



He added that state leaders are doing everything they can to hold the federal agency accountable.



"There is a real federal liability here," said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a recent interview with KOB 4.

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez sent the Forest Service a letter, asking if there has been an investigation, what protocols are in place to prevent a controlled burn from getting out of control, and when those protocols were last updated.



Sen. Luján said lawmakers on Capitol Hill are in the process of making changes as well.