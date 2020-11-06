NM lawmakers told nearly 900 education positions remain unfilled in the state

The pandemic also puts more of an emphasis on non-teacher roles that support wellbeing.

"There were 41 counselor vacancies alone, 32 instructional coaches and, ya know," Boren said. "These different positions really work to support the academic and emotional needs of the kids. They're parents and the teachers too."

Teachers told researchers a lack of support was the biggest reason they were unhappy and left the profession.

"Most teachers are really struggling due to feeling a lack of support and feeling undervalued, and this is both feeling not supported in their schools as well as feeling not supported in their community," said Kersti Tyson, Ph.D., director of Evaluation and Learning for the Los Alamos National Laboratories Foundation.

Experts recommended creating more opportunities for New Mexicans to stay, and become teachers in their own communities. They also said the state should create better networks for teachers to collaborate, and make sure schools are fun and positive places to work.

