NM losing ground in battle against drought

“The way I've been phrasing it, we're a sick person who just got out of the hospital feeling good, we're doing better, but it's not going to take us much of a cold to throw you back in,” said Royce Fontenot, National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist. “It's kind of where we are right now statewide with the drought,”

Fontenot explained that in the last few weeks, inconsistent monsoon rain is causing southern areas of the state to relapse into the abnormally dry category.

“Really what's going on is it's been a hot summer and monsoon has been great in some parts and not so great in other parts,” said Fontenot.

Moving forward, Fontenot said we need the monsoons to regroup and restrengthen — there's still time.

“We've all seen monsoon seasons like this where July starts off pretty good, it goes in hot and dry into August, September and October really starts roaring,” Fontenot said.” We start seeing late monsoon bursts and that's what really helped us in 2017 - 2018 drought.”

Will that happen in the latter part of monsoon 2019? Right now the odds are not in our favor.