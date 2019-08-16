NM man accused of branding child on the stomach | KOB 4
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach

Joshua Panas
August 16, 2019 11:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is accused of using a cattle brand on a 13-year-old family member.

Andres Hernandez is charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police were made aware about the alleged incident when the child was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos after attempting to commit suicide.

According to a criminal complaint, the child said Hernandez branded him on his stomach and told him to "be a man and brand himself."

The boy then branded his leg with the letter "V."

Another child in the house said Hernandez also forced the teenager to drink and smoke. 

Police interviewed Hernandez, who said he didn't remember what happened because he had been blacked out drunk for about 10 days.

Joshua Panas


Updated: August 16, 2019 11:13 AM
Created: August 16, 2019 11:10 AM

