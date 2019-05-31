NM man accused of setting girlfriend's home on fire | KOB 4
NM man accused of setting girlfriend's home on fire

Kai Porter
May 31, 2019 05:06 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M.- A Las Vegas man is accused of setting his girlfriend’s home on fire.

According to an arrest warrant, Eric Madrid torched the home after a booze-fueled fight on Sunday.

The warrant says the woman asked Madrid to leave. After he left, she said her smoke alarms started to go off while she was putting her children to bed.

The family escaped but their pets didn’t survive.

Madrid is now facing arson and criminal damage to property charges.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

