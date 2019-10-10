NM man originally sentenced to death will now serve life in prison

Allen was convicted of killing, kidnapping and attempting to rape 17-year-old Sandra Phillips in 1994.

Allen wasn't seen in court Thursday. Instead, he was on the phone from behind bars during the hearing.

With the life sentence, Allen's lawyer said his client will likely die in prison. However, appeals are still in the works.

“It seems like it would be difficult for him to be released during his expected lifetime," Ray Twohig said.

The Phillips family said the continuous hearings are weighing on them.

"My mom has to keep going through this all the time," said Sandra's brother Dustin O'Brien. "This county has to keep going through this all the time. It’s (explative).”