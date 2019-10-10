NM man originally sentenced to death will now serve life in prison
Ryan Laughlin
October 10, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A death row inmate had his sentenced reduced Thursday.
Timothy Allen will serve life in prison.
The decision was made following a New Mexico Supreme Court ruling that said the death sentence was too severe. Allen was originally sentenced to death before 2009 when New Mexico repealed the death penalty.
Allen was convicted of killing, kidnapping and attempting to rape 17-year-old Sandra Phillips in 1994.
Allen wasn't seen in court Thursday. Instead, he was on the phone from behind bars during the hearing.
With the life sentence, Allen's lawyer said his client will likely die in prison. However, appeals are still in the works.
“It seems like it would be difficult for him to be released during his expected lifetime," Ray Twohig said.
The Phillips family said the continuous hearings are weighing on them.
"My mom has to keep going through this all the time," said Sandra's brother Dustin O'Brien. "This county has to keep going through this all the time. It’s (explative).”
