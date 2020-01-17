NM officials meet to discuss potential changes to pretrial release, detention

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The group, created by the New Mexico Supreme Court, met for the first time Friday to identify potential problems and offer changes to pretrial release and detention in New Mexico.
The group includes about 15 lawmakers and court officials.
The recommended changes will be data-driven, according to officials.
“We are looking at potential court rule amendments,” said Edward Chávez, retired New Mexico Supreme Court justice. “We are not looking at any constitutional amendments, and we're also looking to see if, first, is there a problem and if so what in the rules can we do to remedy the problem.”
The Albuquerque Police Department was also represented at the meeting.
“I was very much informed on things that, I myself, was confused, so I think it's a good starting point,” said APD Chief Mike Geier. “I'm enthused by the type of people in the room-- like the legislators that are going to be dealing with that to the actual working people at the district attorneys’ offices and judges.”
The group will meet again in February, and put a report together by the end of March to submit to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
