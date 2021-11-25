NM organizations, businesses serving Thanksgiving meals

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 25, 2021 10:18 AM
NEW MEXICO – This year, if you don't have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving, several places in the metro and in New Mexico are serving up some holiday food to celebrate.
In Albuquerque, Lindy's Diner, at 500 Central Ave. SW #3114, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant opened in 1929 and serves food on the holiday each year.
The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice is also serving a "Friendsgiving" meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Peace Cafe in the Peace Hall. The meal is free but a donation is appreciated. The center hosts Peace Cafe meals most Thursdays.
In Rio Rancho, the Garza family-owned McDonald's, at 1930 Rio Rancho Blvd, will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner. In the past, the Garza family has served more than one thousand people at their community dinner.
The Portales Community Outreach will also be serving a Thanksgiving meal at the Memorial Building Auditorium, beginning at 11 a.m.
