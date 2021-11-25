NM organizations, businesses serving Thanksgiving meals

NEW MEXICO – This year, if you don't have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving, several places in the metro and in New Mexico are serving up some holiday food to celebrate.

In Albuquerque, Lindy's Diner, at 500 Central Ave. SW #3114, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant opened in 1929 and serves food on the holiday each year.