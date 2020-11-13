NM parents accused of child abuse located in Houston | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM parents accused of child abuse located in Houston

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 13, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: November 13, 2020 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two parents from Hobbs, who wanted by police, are in custody in Houston, Texas, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

Luiza Badea and Andrei Cristian Ducila are awaiting extradition back to New Mexico. 

Advertisement

The couple took off with their four children in May. At the time, the children were in CYFD custody. 

The children have been recovered, according to Hobbs Police. The youngest child, an 18 month old, was found to have serious physical injuries. All four children are back in New Mexico, according to McCarter.

Cliff W. Gilmore, Public Information Officer with CYFD sent the following statement about the case:

“Both federal and state laws are designed to protect children’s safety and privacy throughout abuse and neglect cases. Because we continue to follow those confidentiality laws, we cannot provide details of the case, despite the fact that some information has been made public by others. 

We can say however that we collaborate, cooperate, and coordinate fully with individuals and organizations that share our commitment and responsibility for protecting the rights of children and ensuring their safety. We have and will continue to do so in this case. 
Hobbs Police Department was informed immediately by CYFD when it was determined the family may have left the jurisdiction so appropriate law enforcement action could be taken to locate them.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden
New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez
El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez
Advertisement


Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19
Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases
Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide
Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide
Changes made to letter carrier food drive to keep community safe
Changes made to letter carrier food drive to keep community safe