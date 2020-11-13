NM parents accused of child abuse located in Houston

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two parents from Hobbs, who wanted by police, are in custody in Houston, Texas, according to the Hobbs Police Department.
Luiza Badea and Andrei Cristian Ducila are awaiting extradition back to New Mexico.
The couple took off with their four children in May. At the time, the children were in CYFD custody.
The children have been recovered, according to Hobbs Police. The youngest child, an 18 month old, was found to have serious physical injuries. All four children are back in New Mexico, according to McCarter.
Cliff W. Gilmore, Public Information Officer with CYFD sent the following statement about the case:
“Both federal and state laws are designed to protect children’s safety and privacy throughout abuse and neglect cases. Because we continue to follow those confidentiality laws, we cannot provide details of the case, despite the fact that some information has been made public by others.
We can say however that we collaborate, cooperate, and coordinate fully with individuals and organizations that share our commitment and responsibility for protecting the rights of children and ensuring their safety. We have and will continue to do so in this case.
Hobbs Police Department was informed immediately by CYFD when it was determined the family may have left the jurisdiction so appropriate law enforcement action could be taken to locate them.”
