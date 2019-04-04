NM principal accused of possessing child porn | KOB 4
NM principal accused of possessing child porn

KOB Web Staff
April 04, 2019 06:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The principal of Zia Middle School in Las Cruces has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

According to KVIA in El Paso, Joel Aguilar Villanueva was arrested Wednesday morning.

Federal agents accuse Aguilar Villanueva of possessing and transporting child pornography.

Aguilar Villanueva is expected in court Thursday. 

He's currently in the Dona Ana County jail.

