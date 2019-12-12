NM Public Education Dept. wants millions for at-risk students, teacher raises

“We have to size the budget accordingly but he sure made some very compelling arguments for the things he needs,” Lundstrom said.

More than half of the state’s budget goes toward education, according to Lundstrom.

“It's certainly the piece of budget that everybody cares about,” she said.

Lawmakers have an estimated $800 million in new money to work with, so don’t plan on making any cuts to education.

The Legislative Finance Committee will vote on its budget recommendation Friday.