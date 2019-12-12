NM Public Education Dept. wants millions for at-risk students, teacher raises

Kai Porter
SANTA FE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) is asking state lawmakers to approve $54 million to help at-risk students and $93 million for a 4% teacher raise.
“A big thing is we need to make sure that we are able to stay competitive in our compensation structures for our educators to keep them in the classroom,” said Ryan Steward, NMPED secretary. “That's the biggest increase that you see in our budget."
House Appropriations and Finance Committee chair, Patty Lundstrom, plays a big role in crafting the budget.
She doesn’t believe the state will be able to give Stewart everything he is asking for.
“We have to size the budget accordingly but he sure made some very compelling arguments for the things he needs,” Lundstrom said.
More than half of the state’s budget goes toward education, according to Lundstrom.
“It's certainly the piece of budget that everybody cares about,” she said.
Lawmakers have an estimated $800 million in new money to work with, so don’t plan on making any cuts to education.
The Legislative Finance Committee will vote on its budget recommendation Friday.
