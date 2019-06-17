NM ranks 50th in child well-being | KOB 4
NM ranks 50th in child well-being

KOB Web Staff
June 17, 2019 10:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico ranked at the bottom of a new list for child well-being.

According to the 2019 Kids Count Data Book, New Mexico is ranked 50th for the third time since 2013.

The ranking is based on 16 indicators for child well-being. They include child poverty, teen deaths and teen birth rates.

The report highlights an area of improvement for New Mexico. The state's child poverty rate dropped from 30% to 27%.

Click here to read the full report

KOB Web Staff


Updated: June 17, 2019 10:04 AM
Created: June 17, 2019 08:59 AM

