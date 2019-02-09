NM recreational cannabis bill advances

On Saturday, HB 356 advanced in the House Health and Human Services Committee. HB 356 would regulate the use, production and sale of cannabis and cannabis products for those over the age of 21.

"It's time that we end the prohibition of cannabis," said Rep. Javier Martinez, one of the sponsors of the bill. "This proposed legislation ensures that we lead the way with a legalization framework that protects medical cannabis patients, ensures public safety, and advances social justice for low-income, communities of color."