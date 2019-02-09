NM recreational cannabis bill advances | KOB 4
NM recreational cannabis bill advances

Christina Rodriguez
February 09, 2019 09:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Recreational marijuana is one step closer to becoming a reality in our state. 

On Saturday, HB 356 advanced in the House Health and Human Services Committee. HB 356 would regulate the use, production and sale of cannabis and cannabis products for those over the age of 21. 

"It's time that we end the prohibition of cannabis," said Rep. Javier Martinez, one of the sponsors of the bill. "This proposed legislation ensures that we lead the way with a legalization framework that protects medical cannabis patients, ensures public safety, and advances social justice for low-income, communities of color." 

The bill includes public health and safety provisions, as well as investments in safety and education. 

It would potentially create a Community Reinvestment Fund that would be used to fund numerous resources like legal services, medical care, outreach services and education for youth.

The bill now moves to the House Judiciary Committee. 

Track this bill during the legislative session

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 09, 2019 09:14 PM
Created: February 09, 2019 08:13 PM

