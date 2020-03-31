NM relaxes COVID-19 testing guidelines

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 31, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: March 31, 2020 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico relaxed its criteria to receive a COVID-19 test in the state.
New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel said asymptomatic people who have had close contact or live in the same household as a person who tested for COVID-19 will be able to get a test.
Asymptomatic people in nursing homes can also receive a test in the state.
Secretary Kunkel also announced that referrals will no longer be needed for COVID-19 tests at Department of Health testing locations. She said private hospitals may still require a referral.
The governor said New Mexico has tested more people per capita than any other state in the county. More than 13,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, as of Tuesday, and 315 people were positive for the disease.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company