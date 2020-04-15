NM Republicans ask governor to give hospitals more flexibility to provide additional services

Dow is one of several Republicans who sent the letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, saying her policies are "placing New Mexico's rural hospitals in a serious financial situation in which they may not be able to recover."

The Republicans believe the governor's policies to create enough beds for COVID-19 patients is actually having "a negative impact on patient care."

"Just this weekend, I had two different constituents who had family members pass away," Rep. Dow said. " One was sick and could not be admitted because they had a fever. Whatever guidance they had, they could not admit them, and he died. The other was having a heart attack, and because he was having a heart attack, they did not have family members with them because of the coronavirus, and they were prohibited from giving advice, being an advocate, sharing their health records and that family member died as well."

In response to the letter, the governor's spokesman stated the Republicans have painted an inaccurate picture of the situation inside hospitals. He said their calls to open parts of the state is advocating for further spread of the virus.