NM Republicans critical of governor's State of the State address

“We have a crime situation that's out of control, and all she came up with was new programs, new government spending,” Sharer said.

Sharer wants more police in the streets. He also said lawmakers should address repeat violent criminals.

“We've tried to do that for years and the Democrat majority in this state has prevented us from doing it, and now it's time for us to do it,” Sharer said. “Albuquerque has suffered and New Mexico has suffered because of that.”

The Republican Party of New Mexico also criticized the governor’s request for an 8.5% spending increase.

“This is not only irresponsible but dangerous for our state. We need to stop this ongoing spending binge, and put the brakes on this runaway train. We need wise, prudent solutions and to keep our fiscal house in check," said Anissa Tinnin, Executive Director of the Republican Party.

The Republican Party is also against the governor’s push for recreational marijuana.

The party believes recreational marijuana raises serious questions about underage use, impaired driving, black markets and, crime.

“There is no protection in the proposed bill to make sure that our children don’t get access to marijuana,” said Sen. Criag Brandt. “I was reading through the bill earlier today and there's nothing in there to make sure our children aren't going to be exposed. They still have edibles.”