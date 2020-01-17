NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana

Rod Montoya, minority whip, believes that legalizing marijuana could lead to more problems—like homelessness and crime.

“I live in San Juan County, so I border Colorado,” he said. “We've had several discussion with law enforcement and other officials in Colorado and there's a whole lot of numbers on the back end that are just never talked about when you're trying to get a recreational marijuana bill passed."

Gov. Michelle Lujan has expressed her support for recreational marijuana.

She claims the new industry would create 11,000 jobs, and $100 million a year for the government.

"I feel very good about our proposal, but I think it's a heavy lift," the governor said.

If the bill passes, New Mexico would be the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.