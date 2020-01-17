NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana | KOB 4
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 17, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 08:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some New Mexico Republicans are not ready back recreational marijuana.

If approved, House Bill 160 would make it legal for adults who are 21 years of age and older to use marijuana.

James Townsend, minority floor leader, said he wants more time to look at the bill.

“We have had medical and I think this caucus is supportive of that,” he said. “When you start talking about recreational, the vast majority of this caucus has some reservations. We think the 30-day session is not the session this should be discussed. We have a lot of issues before us in New Mexico."

Rod Montoya, minority whip, believes that legalizing marijuana could lead to more problems—like homelessness and crime.

“I live in San Juan County, so I border Colorado,” he said. “We've had several discussion with law enforcement and other officials in Colorado and there's a whole lot of numbers on the back end that are just never talked about when you're trying to get a recreational marijuana bill passed."

Gov. Michelle Lujan has expressed her support for recreational marijuana.

She claims the new industry would create 11,000 jobs, and $100 million a year for the government.

"I feel very good about our proposal, but I think it's a heavy lift," the governor said.

If the bill passes, New Mexico would be the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.


