NM Restaurant Association requests for Eddy Co. judge to rule on lawsuit over indoor dining

"The data available to us is very limited. It's the rapid response data - through the environmental health department," said Antonia Roybal-Mack, who is representing the NMRA in the lawsuit against the state. "And what we're seeking to find is the complete data that led to the decision to close restaurants and not close other entities."

In total, the New Mexico restaurant association has filed two lawsuits against the state. One is requesting indoor dining be allowed. The other lawsuit asks for the state to provide the data that it used to ban indoor dining.

UNM law professor Joshua Kastenberg says there are a couple of likely outcomes for the lawsuit over indoor dining. He said the lawsuit could either be sent back to District Court or the New Mexico Supreme Court could issue a writ of supervisory control, which would mean the governor and Health Department have the authority to respond to a health crisis in the way they have.