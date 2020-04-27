NM Secretary of State encourages people to request absentee ballots

"Poll workers and voters will be expected to wear masks and to make sure hands are cleaned and sanitized or gloves are worn during the process," Toulouse Oliver said. "Every piece of equipment in the facility will constantly be cleaned. The pens that voters are issued to vote will be sanitized before each use and, of course, if you are waiting in line to get into a polling place, we are going to physically limit the number of folks who can be in the building at one time and folks will have to maintain six feet of social distance at all times."

Ever since the state Supreme Court struck down the idea of an all-mail-in election, Toulouse Oliver and the other state leaders expected in-person voting to be tedious.