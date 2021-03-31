Recreational marijuana bill clears legislature, heads to governor’s desk

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 31, 2021 09:15 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 07:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill that will legalize recreational marijuana is now headed to the governor’s desk.
House Bill 2 passed its final hurdle in the legislature after House lawmakers approved the Senate’s amendments to the bill.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign the bill.
The governor called the special session, specifically, so lawmakers could legalize recreational marijuana.
April 2022 is the target date for the recreational marijuana industry to be up and running in New Mexico.
