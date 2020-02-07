NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill | KOB 4
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill

KOB, The Associated Press
Updated: February 07, 2020 05:29 PM
Created: February 07, 2020 03:37 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Senate passed the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order, also known as the "red-flag” bill, by a vote of 22-20.

The bill would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports new tools for law enforcement to prevent gun violence.

“If we have in front of us the means to save even one life, the life of one of our neighbors, a member of our extended New Mexico family, we must take it up," the governor said. "With Senate Bill 5, we do, and we are." 

Rural sheriffs oppose the Democrat-sponsored legislation, arguing that officers can already intervene in the event of mental health crisis and detain people for their own safety or a danger to others.

The bill will head to the state House for consideration.


