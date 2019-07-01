NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable
Ryan Laughlin
July 01, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new law in New Mexico is designed to protect people from gun violence.
Supporters of the law say it closes a loophole for private gun sales. However, the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association says it's going to be tough to enforce.
"We do believe it is a law that is unenforceable,” said Tony Mace, president of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association.
The law, which went into effect July 1, requires federal background checks for firearm sales from private sellers.
The law makes it a misdemeanor to sell a gun to a friend without conducting a background check.
Mace says therein lies the problem.
“Number one, we don't know what people do behind closed doors,” Mace said. “There is no system in place for us to track weapons and not only that, as sheriffs, we're not responsible for doing the background checks."
Mace said sheriffs, who are also elected officials, will use discretion when enforcing the law.
The New Mexico Office of the Attorney has told sheriffs that they must enforce the law.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office also said, “We expect law enforcement officers statewide to enforce all public safety laws in their efforts to keep New Mexicans safe."
