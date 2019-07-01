NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable

Ryan Laughlin
July 01, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new law in New Mexico is designed to protect people from gun violence.

Advertisement

Supporters of the law say it closes a loophole for private gun sales. However, the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association says it's going to be tough to enforce.

"We do believe it is a law that is unenforceable,” said Tony Mace, president of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association.

The law, which went into effect July 1, requires federal background checks for firearm sales from private sellers.

The law makes it a misdemeanor to sell a gun to a friend without conducting a background check.

Mace says therein lies the problem.

“Number one, we don't know what people do behind closed doors,” Mace said. “There is no system in place for us to track weapons and not only that, as sheriffs, we're not responsible for doing the background checks."

Mace said sheriffs, who are also elected officials, will use discretion when enforcing the law.

The New Mexico Office of the Attorney has told sheriffs that they must enforce the law.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office also said, “We expect law enforcement officers statewide to enforce all public safety laws in their efforts to keep New Mexicans safe."

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 01, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: July 01, 2019 04:52 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Are you serious? Jesus Christ': NM senator shows frustration after DWI arrest
'Are you serious? Jesus Christ': NM senator shows frustration after DWI arrest
Woman run over by her own car after finding snake in glovebox
File photo of red racer snake
Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home
Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home
Albuquerque sees reduction in crime during first part of 2019
Albuquerque sees reduction in crime during first part of 2019
Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains
Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains
Advertisement




Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash
Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash
Zagster touts success of e-scooters program despite 17 reported missing
Zagster touts success of e-scooters program despite 17 reported missing
NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable
NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable
New ethics commission could look into state senator's DWI case
New ethics commission could look into state senator's DWI case
Roswell firefighter faces long road to recovery after fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter faces long road to recovery after fireworks explosion