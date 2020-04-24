NM singer brings his music to seniors in assisted living facilities-- while social distancing

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, he sang professionally at weddings, quinceaneras and special events. But now, he's singing for seniors-- while social distancing.

“Right now, they are really going through a lot,” Jimenez said. “When I sing, their faces illuminate. It brings happiness to my heart, but at the same time I think to myself, ‘who I am to complain about the sadness and depression this is causing me, when there are people who are literally shut in the facility.’ They are taking food to their rooms, they are not allowed to congregate and go to the meeting rooms. They can't play games together like the way they are used to doing.”