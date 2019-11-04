NM Supreme Court hears police pursuit case | KOB 4
NM Supreme Court hears police pursuit case

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 04, 2019 05:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Supreme Court heard a case Monday that could decide whether suspects who led police on a car chase could be charged with first-degree murder.

The case centers on two cases. One of them involves Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia.

They are accused of stealing a van. As police pursued them, prosecutors said the suspects slammed into another vehicle, killing Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna.

Five months later, David Barber took off in a stolen RV in Albuquerque.

As police attempted a pit maneuver, the 39-year-old slammed into, and killed Tito Pachecho.

In both cases, the suspects were charged with first-degree murder.

However, the judges eventually threw out the stiffer charge.

The judges said killing someone while fleeing authorities qualifies as second-degree murder instead.

However, prosecutors want those decisions reversed, and took the cases to the New Mexico Supreme Court. 

The court is expected to issue an opinion at a later date.


