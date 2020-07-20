NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again

Statement from the governor:

“I am grateful for the court’s quick action,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Businesses all across New Mexico have been battered by the effects of this pandemic; they are owed consistency and fairness, which my administration has endeavored to provide at every opportunity. We will continue to provide that while taking every single possible action to protect the health and well-being of New Mexicans -- including workers and customers at our restaurants. I appreciate the high court’s recognition of the importance of consistent application and enforcement and the opportunity to bolster our case that high-contact indoor environments where face-coverings cannot be worn present an untenable risk given the incredible danger of COVID-19 at the moment.”

Statement from the New Mexico Restaurant Association:

The New Mexico Restaurant Association was just notified of the New Mexico State Supreme Court action to uphold the current public health order prohibiting indoor dining at New Mexico restaurants.

The ruling by the Supreme Court does not address the merits that the Governor’s order is arbitrary and capricious and further arguments will be addressed by the Court. We are hopeful that our 3 branches of government will prevail and the Supreme Court will find with New Mexican restaurants. We will stay steadfast in our endeavor to save the livelihoods of so many New Mexico families.

It is painful that the lack of response by the Governor’s office in District Court was just a game to move this into the Supreme Court costing restaurants vital resources, regardless of the damages to businesses and families. Our restaurants will comply with the health order and continue using our COVID safe practices until we have our day in court. We are still requesting that the Governor engage in a dialogue with our industry to address the pandemic in a way that does not ruin businesses.