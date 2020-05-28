NM Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must comply with public health order | KOB 4
NM Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must comply with public health order

May 28, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Thursday that said the mayor of Grants must comply with the governor's public health order.

The New Mexico attorney general asked the state Supreme Court to step in, and stop Mayor Martin Hicks from reopening his city against the governor's order.

The mayor attempted to defy the governor's order in April, allowing small businesses and the city golf course to reopen. New Mexico State Police shut down the golf course. 

The order from the New Mexico Supreme Court says the public health emergency orders issued by the Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health supersedes any contrary order from the mayor of Grants.

Attorney General Hector Balderas praised the court for its decision.

“I am grateful to the Supreme Court for their affirmation that the Constitution and the laws of our State protect all New Mexicans during a pandemic emergency,” said Attorney General Balderas.


