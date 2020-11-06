NM Supreme Court says state can impose civil penalties for non-compliance of public health order

The Associated Press
November 06, 2020
Created: November 06, 2020 02:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court says state officials have the power to impose civil penalties as they enforce mandates that are part of public health orders.
The unanimous written opinion was issued Friday. It provides more detailed legal reasoning for the court's oral decision made in August in a case brought by businesses that challenged fines imposed by the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had petitioned the court to resolve the dispute.
Lujan Grisham on Thursday warned that more restrictions could be imposed as early as next week and that she plans to keep working on enforcement.
