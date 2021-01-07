NM Supreme Court will not expand eviction moratorium

Stephens said his landlord first tried to evict him for not paying rent. When they abandoned that effort, he said they gave him a 60-day notice when the lease expired.

He's not alone.

"I can tell you we're overwhelmed. We turn away so many cases," said Tom Prettyman, managing attorney for Albuquerque's New Mexico Legal Aid Office, one of the groups that signed the letter asking for a change to the NM Supreme Court order.

Prettyman also said there have been changes to the Centers for Disease Control halt on evictions that happened when the latest COVID relief package was signed.

"The CDC has amended that declaration, they did in the last week or so, to add a paragraph that clarifies a landlord is still allowed to file in court, to challenge the contents of the declaration," Prettyman said.

The declaration can now be challenged by landlords in court.

None of which does anything to change the outcome for people like Stephens.

"Judge told us to give us until January 7th, so that's where we're at," he said. "And I have nowhere to go."