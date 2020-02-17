NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student

He was arrested on Friday, and charged with two felonies.

Dana Sanders, Superintendent of Los Lunas Schools, released the following statement about the arrest:

The Los Lunas Schools were made aware of an allegation of inappropriate contact of a student by an employee of the District on Thursday, February 13th. The individual was employed as a substitute and assistant coach. An immediate investigation was initiated by the District. At the point in the investigation that it was clear that the allegations were that of inappropriate touching, the New México State Police were immediately contacted. The investigation was then turned over to them. The individual is no longer employed by the District.