NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student

NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student

Joshua Panas
Updated: February 17, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A teacher at Valencia High School in Los Lunas is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to New Mexico State Police, a female student claims Lawrence Larson, 50, touched her between her legs while in class.

Advertisement

The student told police that she left classroom, but Larson followed her to the weight room and forced her to the ground and inappropriately touched her again. 

The student said she was able to eventually fight Larson off and escape. 

He was arrested on Friday, and charged with two felonies.

Dana Sanders, Superintendent of Los Lunas Schools, released the following statement about the arrest:

The Los Lunas Schools were made aware of an allegation of inappropriate contact of a student by an employee of the District on Thursday, February 13th.  The individual was employed as a substitute and assistant coach. An immediate investigation was initiated by the District.  At the point in the investigation that it was clear that the allegations were that of inappropriate touching, the New México State Police were immediately contacted.  The investigation was then turned over to them.  The individual is no longer employed by the District. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash
Nayali Martinez
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss
Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Advertisement


Governor’s free college plan stuck in legislative limbo
Governor’s free college plan stuck in legislative limbo
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
1 person injured after ART bus crash
1 person injured after ART bus crash
NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student
NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student