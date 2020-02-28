NM teacher, volleyball coach fired over dispute about fundraiser for cancer survivor

Las Vegas City Schools Superintendent Laryssa Archuleta said she backed the board's decision.

"According to the law, which was read during the court hearing, it is by law that they all have to place the money in the school's account," she said.

Fulgenzi said she was not surprised by Friday's decision.

"From what I heard, their minds were already made," she said. " Even though I wanted to fight for my job, I wanted to be with my students, my team but I didn't ask for this. All I did was fight for what was right. I'll figure out what I''m gonna do moving forward."