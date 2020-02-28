NM teacher, volleyball coach fired over dispute about fundraiser for cancer survivor

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 28, 2020 10:49 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- A beloved New Mexico teacher and volleyball coach was fired for how she handled a fundraiser.
The school board in Las Vegas voted 4-1 Friday to fire Stacy Fulgenzi.
She was placed on leave in October after hosting a fundraiser for a cancer survivor. The district said she didn't follow the rules, and should have put the money into the school's bank account instead of giving it directly to the woman.
Fulgenzi's attorney claimed her client was fired without warning even though she kept track of the funds, and no money was missing.
Las Vegas City Schools Superintendent Laryssa Archuleta said she backed the board's decision.
"According to the law, which was read during the court hearing, it is by law that they all have to place the money in the school's account," she said.
Fulgenzi said she was not surprised by Friday's decision.
"From what I heard, their minds were already made," she said. " Even though I wanted to fight for my job, I wanted to be with my students, my team but I didn't ask for this. All I did was fight for what was right. I'll figure out what I''m gonna do moving forward."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company