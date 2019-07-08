NM to begin push to legalize recreational marijuana

“There are open questions about how legalization can work best for New Mexico. This group will answer those questions, and we will arrive at the next session prepared,” said Lujan Grisham in a statement.

Cannabis industry advocates will be highly involved in the process along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, public safety officials and other stakeholders.

“I would say that New Mexico today is closer than it’s ever been to full adult-use recreational cannabis in New Mexico,” said Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. “I think there’s a real opportunity to not make the same mistakes other states have made and be very proactive.”

Lewinger said he has high hopes the work done by the task force over the next few months will forge a path for lawmakers.

“What’s going to be the most challenging is New Mexico has a really sophisticated medical cannabis program and I think the challenge is how to pass a clean adult-use bill legislatively – which, there’s only been one state to do it, Illinois – while still protecting the medical program and its patients,” Lewinger said.