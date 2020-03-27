NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State

“In many of these large cities, they actually act a little bit later to be honest. They act when they had already hundreds of cases they said, ‘ok we need to do something’ when there was already an outbreak,” said Dr. Sosa.

New Mexico didn’t do that. At the sign of a few cases Gov. Michelle Lujan Gisham acted fast. Dr Nestor Sosa believes the measures here have helped prevent spread drastically.

“The most important thing is by exercising the social distancing, the closing of the schools it buys time,” said Dr. Sosa. “Time to prepare, time to complete our preparation plans in the hospital.”

And for good reason, Dr. Sosa said New Mexico does not have the same resources, or hospitals as bigger cities. He said the system in New Mexico can be overwhelmed quickly.

“We don’t have a large number of ICU beds,” said Dr. Sosa. “I think it’s a great thing that we are actually trying to prevent this peak, you know, because we can easily lose control of the situation if we get a huge number of cases in a matter of a few days because we have a limited number of ICUs, limited number of providers.”

Dr. Sosa said people should keep in mind that tracking is about 14 days behind, meaning people could be infected, wait until they're showing symptoms to be tested, then days later, get that positive result.

Dr. Sosa is hoping the virus slows in the summer, but there is definitive no proof that will happen. He said the best thing people can do is to continue social distancing.