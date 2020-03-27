NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 27, 2020 11:04 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 08:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New York is considered the coronavirus epicenter in the United States, with around 45,000 confirmed cases and more than 500 deaths.
As of Friday, New Mexico had 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one death.
New York and New Mexico are very different, which means the virus will spread differently.
“We are already scattered throughout this area where, even in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, you’re not in a skyscraper you don’t have a lot of people living in a single square as opposed to New York,” said Dr. Nestor Sosa, Chief of the Infectious Disease Division at the University of New Mexico.
Dr. Nestor said spread in New Mexico versus New York is hardly comparable because of the number of travel-related visitors in the state, especially New York City, commuters, crowded sidewalks and tight living quarters. Those factors allow the virus to spread quicker than a place like New Mexico.
“In many of these large cities, they actually act a little bit later to be honest. They act when they had already hundreds of cases they said, ‘ok we need to do something’ when there was already an outbreak,” said Dr. Sosa.
New Mexico didn’t do that. At the sign of a few cases Gov. Michelle Lujan Gisham acted fast. Dr Nestor Sosa believes the measures here have helped prevent spread drastically.
“The most important thing is by exercising the social distancing, the closing of the schools it buys time,” said Dr. Sosa. “Time to prepare, time to complete our preparation plans in the hospital.”
And for good reason, Dr. Sosa said New Mexico does not have the same resources, or hospitals as bigger cities. He said the system in New Mexico can be overwhelmed quickly.
“We don’t have a large number of ICU beds,” said Dr. Sosa. “I think it’s a great thing that we are actually trying to prevent this peak, you know, because we can easily lose control of the situation if we get a huge number of cases in a matter of a few days because we have a limited number of ICUs, limited number of providers.”
Dr. Sosa said people should keep in mind that tracking is about 14 days behind, meaning people could be infected, wait until they're showing symptoms to be tested, then days later, get that positive result.
Dr. Sosa is hoping the virus slows in the summer, but there is definitive no proof that will happen. He said the best thing people can do is to continue social distancing.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company