NM wine industry providing incentive to buy local

"Which means folks need to come into our facilities, taste the wine and find the one they want and take it home with them," he said. "In this new era, what we're seeing is online sales keep the industry alive."

Online sales for New Mexico wine were up 400% in the month of April," Goblet says.

He added that every dollar spent on New Mexico wine keeps workers in the wineries and off unemployment.

"It's also important for us to buy local wine because we need to sell the inventory we currently have so we can purchase this year's grapes," he said. "In August or September, if we haven't sold through inventory, it becomes much more difficult to buy the grapes."

Goblet said the ripple effect would mean a possible shortage of New Mexico wine in 2022 and 2023.

To prevent that from happening, the New Mexico Wine Association is issuing a $5 wine challenge.

"We figured we could to this digitally, and issue coupon codes for folks who wanted to try a different New Mexico wine," he said.