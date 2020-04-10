NM woman creates 'Adopt a High School Senior' Facebook group

People can send the seniors letters, cards or anything else they want to support the students in their accomplishments.

Storey's idea caught on quickly. In just a couple of weeks, nearly 17,000 people, from all over our state and country, joined the group.

"It's been a really beautiful thing to watch the nation come together as like one community on our page," she said.

Storey knows the importance of lifting up kids. She's taken care of dozens of New Mexico children.

"I have kids around that age coming in and out of my life often because I'm a foster parent," she said.

And through the Facebook group, she has seen many people connect with one teen who is going through the absolute worst tragedy.

"His mother just passed away last week of COVID, and so he is experiencing a huge amount of loss right now," she said. "There's a lot of people coming together to send him cards and all kinds of things for him."

If you'd like to adopt a high school senior or share a teen in your life who could use some support, click here.