NM woman creates bumper sticker to honor those who died from COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman in Northern New Mexico is making sure the memory of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 lives on.
Jan Pankey has been creating bumper stickers that say, "Someone I loved died of COVID."
She said the project is personal.
“My aunt, who was 87, died of COVID last Thursday-- about 10 o’clock in the evening, and like all the other people who have died, she died alone in the ICU," Pankey said.
Pankey hopes the bumper sticker reminds people that each death isn’t just a statistic.
"We have to have a way of making absence visible. Right? That’s how we’re going to make this personal for people," she said. "Because, you know, you can count empty chairs at thanksgiving tables, not that we can even have thanksgiving with things as they are now, but I think that so many people, because they don’t know anybody who’s directly affected, or they haven’t had someone die. It’s easy for them to miss what’s happening.
Pankey is selling the bumper stickers for $2. She said she is not making a profit. She said the price of the bumper sticker offsets her cost, and allows her to make more.
She hopes the bumper sticker sends a strong message to anyone who sees it – to wear a mask, social distance, and do their part to save lives.
Email Pankey at scrubjay505@Ymail.com to order a bumper sticker.
