NM woman creates bumper sticker to honor those who died from COVID-19

Pankey hopes the bumper sticker reminds people that each death isn’t just a statistic.



"We have to have a way of making absence visible. Right? That’s how we’re going to make this personal for people," she said. "Because, you know, you can count empty chairs at thanksgiving tables, not that we can even have thanksgiving with things as they are now, but I think that so many people, because they don’t know anybody who’s directly affected, or they haven’t had someone die. It’s easy for them to miss what’s happening.



Pankey is selling the bumper stickers for $2. She said she is not making a profit. She said the price of the bumper sticker offsets her cost, and allows her to make more.

She hopes the bumper sticker sends a strong message to anyone who sees it – to wear a mask, social distance, and do their part to save lives.

Email Pankey at scrubjay505@Ymail.com to order a bumper sticker.