NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy

FARMINGTON, N.M.- A woman and her girlfriend are accused of abusing a four-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to the hospital after his mother, Marissa Gutierrez, took him to visit his grandmother. Court documents say the grandmother demanded that the boy see a doctor after he appeared to not be in good health.
Medical professionals said the boy was malnourished and weighed 33 pounds. He also had bruises on his face and a welt on his forehead. Further examination revealed a fractured spine and brain bleed.
One doctor said it was one of the worst cases of child abuse she had ever seen.
The San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective who was investigating the case said Gutierrez was living with her girlfriend, Jiovona Sandoval, at the time the boy was being abused.
Gutierrez claimed the boy's injuries stemmed from self-harm, including tantrums and scratching himself. She said his arm broke while falling in the bathtub.
