NMDOH: 50% of eligible New Mexicans fully vaccinated

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 13, 2021 03:59 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday that 50% of those eligible in the state are fully vaccinated.
The governor will reopen the state once 60% of the state is fully vaccinated.
“More than half of eligible New Mexicans are now fully vaccinated, far above the national average of 35%. We’re well on our way to 60% fully vaccinated - and a long-awaited reopening,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.
According to the NMDOH, 61% of those eligible have received their first COVID-19 vaccine.
People can sign up to schedule a vaccine appointment on the state's website.
