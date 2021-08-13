NMDOH: Plans forthcoming for third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people

The Associated Press
Updated: August 13, 2021 03:46 PM
Created: August 13, 2021 03:18 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday acknowledged it is 'likely' that state guidance will come next week about potential third COVID-19 doses.
The doses are intended for some immunocompromised populations. The FDA voted to approve the shots for the populations Thursday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Inmmunization Practices also met Friday to review the issues.
NMDOH will share additional information early next week.
