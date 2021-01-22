NMDOH clarifies who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in New Mexico

As of Friday, the state is prioritizing New Mexicans who are 75 years and older and people with underlying health conditions who are 16 years and older.

Frontline essential workers, which includes teachers, are in Phase 1B, but they will have to wait until more vaccine becomes available to schedule an appointment.

There is still a lot of frustration over the New Mexico Department of Health forcing school districts to cancel vaccination drives specifically for school staff.

However, many of those people can still get vaccinated if they fall into another eligibility category such as being 75 years or older or having an underlying health condition.

Click here to register for a vaccine or see what groups fall into each vaccination phase