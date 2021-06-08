NMDOH encourages people to use 5-3-1 method to check air quality

If a person can see under three miles, outdoor activities should be avoided and the air is unhealthy for kids, those with respiratory illnesses, or those 65 plus.

If a person can see under one mile, the air is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors - unless evacuated.

The NMDOH said the biggest health threat comes from when people breathe in the microscopic smoke particles. Those can apparently penetrate deep into a person's lungs.

"People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or any other respiratory infection even after symptoms have resolved need to be especially careful," Sandoval said.

They also say avoid using harsh chemicals inside or burning candles to keep the air indoors as clean as possible.

Click here for more information about the 5-3-1 method.